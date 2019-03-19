Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

31-year-old Scott Kapke. Photo Courtesy of Lincoln Police.

An Omaha man is in jail on multiple drug possession charges after he was stopped near 10th and A streets Monday night.

Lincoln police say, around 10 p.m., 31-year-old Scott Kapke was pulled over after failing to signal. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle before they searched it and found more drugs.

Officer Angela Sands says Kapke was in possession of 44 grams of marijuana, 31 grams of THC, 4.2 grams of cocaine, and suspected meth. LPD also located a baton on Kapke.

He was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, possession of money while violating 28-416, possession with intent to deliver, and cited for fail to signal a turn and driving under suspension.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Flooding Damage Will Continue to be Assessed Tuesday Some Highways Are Back Open, As Flood Waters Recede Red Cross to Team up with Nebraska Athletics to Raise Funds at Wednesday MBB Game How to Help Flooding and Blizzard Victims Across the State Mayor Announces Mandatory Water Restrictions Mayor Requests Federal Assistance to Repair Water Facilities