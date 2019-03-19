Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

An Omaha man is in jail on multiple drug possession charges after he was stopped near 10th and A streets Monday night.

Lincoln police say, around 10 p.m., 31-year-old Scott Kapke was pulled over after failing to signal. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle before they searched it and found more drugs.

Officer Angela Sands says Kapke was in possession of 44 grams of marijuana, 31 grams of THC, 4.2 grams of cocaine, and suspected meth. LPD also located a baton on Kapke.

He was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, possession of money while violating 28-416, possession with intent to deliver, and cited for fail to signal a turn and driving under suspension.