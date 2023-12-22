Traffic Stop Leads To Marijuana Bust Along I-80 in West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 22)–A traffic stop near the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday led to more than 100 pounds of marijuana being seized from a car speeding along eastbound Interstate 80 in west Lincoln.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over the car and deputies became suspicious of criminal activity. Deputies searched the vehicle and found 100 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in the trunk. Houchin said 29-year-old Chelsey Parker also had $3,400 in her purse.

Parker was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.