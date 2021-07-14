Traffic Stop Tuesday Night Leads To Arrest For Drugs and Guns

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–A traffic stop south of 48th and Adams around 10pm Tuesday led to the seizure of drugs and guns.
Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers knew that the driver, 33-year-old Brandon Forke, had an arrest warrant. Probable cause was developed, which led to a search of Forke’s vehicle. Officers found meth, mushrooms, marijuana, along with a 9mm handgun and an AK-47 rifle.
Forke was arrested for several offenses and taken to the Lancaster County Jail. Captain Hubka says officers knew about the arrest warrant and recognized the vehicle Forke was driving, before making the traffic stop.