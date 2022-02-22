Traffic Stop West Of Lincoln Leads To Discovery of High-Priced Meth

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 22)–A 25-year-old man from Chula Vista, California is sitting in a Nebraska jail cell, after he was pulled over and later found to have meth on him during a traffic stop last Friday along Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit saw a vehicle following too close and pulled over Jesus Sanchez Meza along the interstate about two miles west of the NW 48th Street exit. Probable cause was developed and officers found what turned out to be 20 pounds of meth underneath a backseat in the pickup truck Sanchez Meza was driving.
Sanchez Meza was arrested and put in jail for possession with intent to deliver. According to Sheriff Wagner, Sanchez Meza was delivering the meth to Omaha.
The estimated street value of the 20 pounds of meth is around $450,000.