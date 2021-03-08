Trail Doesn’t Want To Attend His Sentencing Hearing
Aubrey Trail being wheeled out of Saline County District Court on Wed. July 10, 2019, after hearing his guilty verdict in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)
(KFOR NEWS March 8, 2021) (AP) – A Nebraska man doesn’t want to attend this week’s hearing that will determine whether he should be sentenced to death for killing a Lincoln woman who arranged a Tinder date with him.
54 year old, Aubrey Trail said in a motion filed Friday that he wants to skip the hearing at the end of this week that will determine his sentence. Trail was convicted in 2019 of 1st-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk, Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a date with him.
Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her disappearance.
