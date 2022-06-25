Trail Trek Celebrates 20 Years

(KFOR Lincoln June 25, 2022) The Great Plains Trails Network is celebrating the 20th Year of producing Trail Trek. Trail Trek has been providing bicycle riders of all ages an opportunity to explore the 134 miles of trails in Lincoln and Lancaster County on two wheels for two decades.
Trail Trek is Sunday, June 26 starting from Speedway Village, 345 Speedway Circle. The event will include four routes: 11 miles, 23 miles, 32 miles and 41 miles. Families are encouraged to participate as we have beginner to skilled options. Helmets are mandatory for all riders. This event is non-competitive, oriented towards families and will take place come rain or shine. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Entertainment will be provided by Chris Sayer, Jonathan Leach and Cool Roots.
When the riders return to Speedway Village, they will enjoy lunch provided by Hy-Vee and beverages from Pepsi. All participants have a chance to win one of 17 bicycles donated by The Bike Rack and Cycle Works. These generous bike shops have been providing bicycles for the drawings since 2007 giving away over 150 bikes!
“This year we’ve celebrated the hard work of those that started Trail Trek, sponsors who have supported Trail Trek and of course our over 15,000 riders who have joined us over the years,” said Dena Noe, Trail Trek Committee Chair. “With the support of the community, Trail Trek has raised over $250,000 to help build trails in Lincoln and Lancaster County.”
Registration can be done in person at the Antelope Park Shelter Saturday, June 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or Sunday, June 26 at Speedway Village 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.