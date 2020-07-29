Traveling to Chicago? Prepare To Quarantine
(KFOR NEWS July 29, 2020) (AP) Chicago has added Nebraska to its list of states where people traveling there must quarantine for 2 weeks. Chicago officials issued the quarantine order in early July.
Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states, but has been updated every week based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the corona virus . Tuesday’s expansion brings the total number of affected states to 22.
