A man working in a tree with a chainsaw was electrocuted, setting the tree on fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 2300 block of South 39th street, near the busy intersection of 40th, South Streets, and Normal Blvd.

Lincoln Police shut down southbound 40th during the rescue. The Lincoln Electric System was called to de-energize the electrical line, which first responders said was running through the tree.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.