Trial Date Set For Murder Suspect

Aubrey Trail (center) escorted by deputies into Saline County District Court for his arraignment on Friday, July 13, 2018. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)

Aubrey Trail, one of the two people accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, will stand trial in summer 2019 for first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains. In Saline County District Court on Thursday, a judge scheduled a jury trial for Trail beginning on June 17, 2019, according to court records.

A trial date has not yet been set for Bailey Boswell, the other person accused of killing Loofe. The state is seeking the death penalty against both. If either Trail or Boswell are found guilty on the murder charges, a panel would decide whether the death penalty is warranted.

According to an unsealed probable cause affidavit, Loofe’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags east of Clay Center on December 4th and 5th. The documents also reveal security video from Home Depot in Lincoln on November 15 shows Trail and Boswell purchasing tools and supplies believed to be used in the dismemberment and disposal of Loofe’s body.