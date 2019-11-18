Trivia Night Raises More Than $75,000
Over two hundred members of the community packed into Duncan Aviation’s private hangar to support the Boys & Girls Club “Back to School” themed fundraiser. Emceed by Husker’s Legend, Aaron Davis, community leaders, educators and philanthropists came together for an evening of trivia and fun, all in the name of charity.
The eleventh annual Trivia Night event, offered delicious food sponsored by B&R Stores, featured a themed costume contest, as well as, an extensive silent auction. Thanks to the generosity of this year’s attendees and over a dozen corporate sponsors the event raised more than $75,000 which ensures students attending Park Middle School and North Star High school will continue receiving quality, after-school support through the Boys & Girls Club high impact programs.
“More than 2,000 students and their families rely on the Boys and Girls Club. Each year funds raised from Trivia Night allows us to better serve our families.” stated Board Chair Jessica Erstad.
Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Kim Goins inspired the crowd to think about the legacy they will leave in Lincoln. The Boys and Girls Club is working with local partners to ensure that Club members are prepared to enter our current workforce, and more importantly support Lincoln Public Schools to ensure that students are prepared for jobs that don’t exist yet. “I think it’s important that we continue to innovate our programming to ensure that all kids are able to compete in school and life at a high level. What I love most about the Boys & Girls Club is that it is truly the great equalizer, creating an opportunity for all kids to succeed no matter their socio-economic situation.” said Goins.
The Club’s next major fundraiser is Casino Night at Lexus of Lincoln scheduled for 7pm to 10:30pm April 24th, 2020.
