Trooper Finds Bag Of Fentanyl During Traffic Check

NOVEMBER 8, 2022 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon, at mile marker 289. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.

On the driver’s person, troopers located a pouch containing approximately 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Brittany Beeter, 30, of Fargo, North Dakota, was arrested for possession of an extremely hazardous substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, imitation of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.