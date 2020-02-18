Troopers Find 100 lbs of Marijuana, Meth during Motorist Assist
(KFOR NEWS February 18, 2020) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two men after finding 100 pounds of marijuana and a 1/2 pound of methamphetamine while helping a motorist Friday afternoon in Lincoln.
A trooper saw a recreational vehicle having difficulty staying in its lane while heading east on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. When the vehicle exited I-80, the trooper contacted the driver at a gas station to offer assistance. The trooper then discovered the driver was driving with a suspended license.
During the stop, an NSP K9 detected a controlled substance. Troopers found pot and meth.
43 year old, Jason Wolff of Sacramento, California, and 48 year old, Michael Wernecke, of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of marijuana and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
