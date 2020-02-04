Troopers Find 126 lbs of Pot
(KFOR NEWS February 4, 2020) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested 2 people and seized 126 pounds of marijuana during events over the weekend.
Friday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. CT, a trooper stopped a Toyota Corolla in a parking lot in North Platte. The trooper detected criminal activity and an NSP K9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed 69 pounds of marijuana inside duffel bags in the vehicle. The driver, 56 year old, Calvin Simmons of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.
Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m. MT, a trooper observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on Interstate 80 near Sidney. During the traffic stop, a Deuel County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed 57 pounds of marijuana concealed inside suitcases. The driver, 46 year old, Johnathan Neely of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.
