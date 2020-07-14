Troopers Find 42 lbs of Marijuana During I-80 Traffic Stop
42 pounds of marijuana found by NE State Patrol during traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 80.
(KFOR NEWS July 14, 2020) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Maryland man on Sunday afternoon and seized 42 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
A trooper saw a Hyundai Genesis speeding near Sidney. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 42 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags in the trunk.
The driver, 29 year old, Ryan Chun, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound. Chun was lodged in Cheyenne County Corrections.
