Troopers Find 60 LBs of Marijuana in I-80 Traffic Stop
(Nebraska State Patrol)
(KFOR NEWS January 29, 2021) Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested a California man after locating 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.
Mid-afternoon Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following a semi too closely on I-80 near Bradshaw. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle revealed 60 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.
34 year old, Heliodoro Maya-Antonio of Oxnard, California, went to the York County Jail for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.
