Troopers Highlight Traffic Safety at Midlands Auto Show

(KFOR NEWS January 21, 2022) (OMAHA, NEB.) — The latest and greatest in the automotive industry will be on display this weekend at the Midlands International Auto Show and Nebraska State Troopers will be on hand to promote traffic safety.
“The Midlands Auto Show is an excellent place to connect with the public and the auto industry to promote traffic safety,” said Captain Matt Sutter, Commander of Troop A, based in Omaha. “We’ll have troopers there to showcase the life-saving power of seat belts, as well as discuss the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.”
The Midlands International Auto Show runs from Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 23, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The event features the latest innovations of the automotive industry.
Visitors to the auto show will have the opportunity to experience seat belt demonstrations such as the NSP Seat Belt Persuader. The NSP booth is located in the center-rear of the exhibition hall. The NSP booth is made possible thanks to the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Visitors can get more information about the show at Omaha Auto Show.
