Troopers Seize 170lbs of Marijuana, Narcotics in I-80

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people and seized 170 pounds of marijuana in an I-80 traffic stop in Omaha.

A trooper pulled over the 2008 toyota corolla near mile marker 449 on I-80 on a registration violation. Officials searched the vehicle after an Omaha police department K9 detected the marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed 170 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 pounds of THC shatter, and more than 3,000 THC vape pens. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $500,000.

50-year-old Timothy Pardon and 35 -year-old Crystal Pardon, both of Oregon, were arrested for and lodged in Douglas County Corrections.

Two children were also in the vehicle at the time and are now in protective custody.