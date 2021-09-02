Troopers Spreading Safety Messages at Nebraska State Fair

(KFOR NEWS September 2, 2021) Nebraska State Troopers spread messages on the importance of safe driving to thousands of patrons at NE State Fair in Grand Island.
“The State Fair is a fantastic showcase of the hard work of Nebraskans young and old in many disciplines,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “One discipline we can all champion is safe driving, and the State Fair provides an opportunity for our troopers to showcase that crucial piece of public safety to new, experienced, and future drivers.”
Troopers are spreading the message of safe driving and the importance of seat belt use to visitors at the NSP booth, located near the north entrance of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building. Patrons have the opportunity to speak to troopers, some of whom serve as Community Service Officers throughout the state, about safe driving practices, NSP operations related to traffic safety, and opportunities to bring safety messages back to their communities across the state.
Children can also receive their own plastic Trooper hat, while supplies last, by visiting the NSP booth. The Nebraska State Fair runs through Monday, September 6, at Fonner Park in Grand Island.
READ MORE: Local COVID Vaccination Clinics