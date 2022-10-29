Troopers Wrap-up Season of Friday Night Lights

(KFOR October 29, 2022) As the NSAA high school football playoffs got underway for all classes this week, Nebraska State Troopers closed out another season of sharing safety messages under the Friday night lights.

“Friday Night Lights” is part of NSP’s community service effort, which includes troopers throughout the entire state. Troopers give public safety presentations in many venues throughout the year, including school programs and community events. Those efforts are made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Troopers utilize demonstration tools such as the NSP Persuader, Seat Belt Convincer, and Rollover Simulator in safety programs. Troopers also discuss the dangers of distracted driving, impaired driving, and other general safety topics.

To request a public safety demonstration, contact your local Nebraska State Patrol Troop Area Headquarters. Contact information can be found on the NSP website.