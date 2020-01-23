Trump Administration Enacts New Rule for the Clean Water Act
The Trump administration is ending federal protection for many of the nation’s millions of miles of streams, arroyos and wetlands.
It’s a sweeping environmental rollback that could leave the waterways more vulnerable to pollution from development, industry and farms. The new rule narrows the types of waterways that qualify for federal protection under the half-century-old Clean Water Act.
The Trump administration says it’s providing “regulatory certainty and predictability for American farmers, landowners and businesses.” But environmental advocates and public health officials say the change will make it harder to maintain a clean water supply for the American public.
Senator Ben Sasse weighed in saying “Nebraska farmers and ranchers are winning with the finalization of new water rules. Bureaucrats have no place regulating puddles in Nebraska, Nebraskans feed the world and are on the leading edge of conservation. I am glad to hear that the new water rules are finalized.”
Senator Deb Fischer commented “I applaud the Trump administration for taking this next step which includes a much narrower definition of “Waters of the United States” than the 2015 rule. This helps to put Nebraskans back in charge of our state’s own precious water resources.”
Governor Pete Ricketts also applauded the rule changing adding “This new rule builds on the great work the Trump Administration has been doing to cut red tape. The rule respects states’ rights, and protects our farmers and ranchers from federal government overreach.”
Steve Nelson on Behalf of the Common Sense Nebraska Coalition was happy to see the change, “Thursday’s action is a major victory for Nebraskans and others who support private property rights and respect the rights of states to manage waters as directed by Congress under the Clean Water Act.”
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue said “President Trump is restoring the rule of law and empowering Americans by removing undue burdens and strangling regulations from the backs of our productive farmers, ranchers, and rural land-owners.”
