Trump Lobbies For Big 10 Football Season
Lincoln, NE (September 1, 2020) President Trump is the latest fan to urge Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren to restore the football season.
The President tweeted today that he had a “very productive conversation” with Warren. Trump said immediately starting football would be good for players, fans, and the country….adding he believes he’s “on the one-yard line” of the effort.
A legal brief from the conference made public yesterday indicated that the vote was 11-3 among chancellors and presidents for cancelling the season. Warren has said publicly that the decision will not be re-considered.
The brief was delivered to Lancaster County District Court in response to a lawsuit filed by eight Husker athletes demanding to know why their season was cancelled.