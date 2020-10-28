Trump Rally In Omaha

Trump in Omaha (WOWT)
(KFOR NEWS October 28, 2020) A crowd estimated at 29,000 greeted President Donald Trump Tuesday night to Eppley Airfield in Omaha, the president’s last stop on a three-city tour. He was in Michigan and Wisconsin earlier in the day.
President Trump promised to, quote, “Hire more police, increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement and we will ban deadly sanctuary cities. We will defend religious liberty, free speech, the right to life, and the right to keep and bear arms. We will maintain America’s unrivaled military might,” end quote.
Nebraska is one of two states that allows its electoral votes to be divided. In 2016, Trump picked up all five of Nebraska’s electoral college votes. The last Democrat to win Nebraska’s 2nd district was Barack Obama in 2008.
