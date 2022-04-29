Trump Rally Near Greenwood Postponed Due To Weather Forecast

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 29)–Former President Donald Trump and his Save America rally scheduled for Friday night at I-80 Speedway near Greenwood has been postponed, due to the forecast of severe weather in the area.
Trump issued the following statement late Friday afternoon, indicating he would not be coming out to Nebraska, but hopes to have the rally in Greenwood on Sunday evening, May 1.
The parking lot at I-80 Speedway opened up at 8am Friday for people to arrive. The event was supposed to start at 5pm with several featured speakers, including Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. Trump was scheduled to have spoken at 8pm.