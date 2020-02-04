Hear Trump’s State Of The Union Address on KFOR NEWS
(KFOR NEWS February 4, 2020) (AP) President Donald Trump says he wants to deliver the State of the Union as scheduled even if his impeachment trial is ongoing, stating that delivering the annual address on February 4th is “very important to what I am doing” in setting his administration’s agenda.
There has been speculation that the White House would push for a postponement so the speech was not overshadowed by the Senate trial, which began Tuesday January 21st.
Listen to KFOR NEWS for LIVE ABC NEWS coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union Address.
READ MORE: