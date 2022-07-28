TSCI Staff Member Assaulted

(KFOR NEWS July 28, 2022) (Tecumseh, Neb.) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) assaulted a staff member Tuesday, resulting in a serious* injury. The inmate used his elbow to strike the staff member in the face, injuring his nose and eye.
An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.
The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
