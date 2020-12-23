Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln High 53
Lincoln Northeast 69, Columbus 49
Lincoln Southwest 77, Norfolk 71, 2OT
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Seward 50
Waverly 50, Crete 31
Norris 63, Aurora 53
Louisville 67, Malcolm 36
Yutan 64, Raymond Central 51
METRO CONFERENCE TOURNEY
Bellevue West 97, Omaha Benson 52
Millard North 91, Omaha Burke 41
Omaha Westside 85, Omaha Bryan 43
Papillion-LaVista 66, Gretna 25
Papillion-LaVista South 72, Omaha South 44
Omaha Central 68, Elkhorn South 59
Millard West 54, Millard South 44
Omaha Creighton Prep 86, Omaha North 55
Girls
Lincoln North Star 52, Lincoln High 51
Lincoln Northeast 41, Columbus 21
Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 62
Lincoln Southwest 41, Norfolk 34
Crete 34, Waverly 22
Norris 49, Aurora 26
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Seward 35
Omaha Skutt 63, Lincoln Christian 34
Malcolm 43, Louisville 42
Yutan 49, Raymond Central 22
METRO CONFERENCE TOURNEY
Millard North 46, Bellevue East 35
Millard South 79, Omaha South 15
Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-LaVista 40
Omaha Burke 52, Elkhorn South 47
Omaha Marian 66, Bellevue West 51
Omaha Westside 51, Papillion-LaVista South 48
Gretna 46, Millard West 28
Omaha Central 63, Omaha Northwest 58