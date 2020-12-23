      Breaking News
Lincoln Police Chief Steps Down

Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Dec 23, 2020 @ 12:02am

Boys

Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln High 53

Lincoln Northeast 69, Columbus 49

Lincoln Southwest 77, Norfolk 71, 2OT

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Seward 50

Waverly 50, Crete 31

Norris 63, Aurora 53

Louisville 67, Malcolm 36

Yutan 64, Raymond Central 51

METRO CONFERENCE TOURNEY

Bellevue West 97, Omaha Benson 52

Millard North 91, Omaha Burke 41

Omaha Westside 85, Omaha Bryan 43

Papillion-LaVista 66, Gretna 25

Papillion-LaVista South 72, Omaha South 44

Omaha Central 68, Elkhorn South 59

Millard West 54, Millard South 44

Omaha Creighton Prep 86, Omaha North 55

Girls

Lincoln North Star 52, Lincoln High 51

Lincoln Northeast 41, Columbus 21

Lincoln Pius X 66, Fremont 62

Lincoln Southwest 41, Norfolk 34

Crete 34, Waverly 22

Norris 49, Aurora 26

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Seward 35

Omaha Skutt 63, Lincoln Christian 34

Malcolm 43, Louisville 42

Yutan 49, Raymond Central 22

METRO CONFERENCE TOURNEY

Millard North 46, Bellevue East 35

Millard South 79, Omaha South 15

Omaha Benson 51, Papillion-LaVista 40

Omaha Burke 52, Elkhorn South 47

Omaha Marian 66, Bellevue West 51

Omaha Westside 51, Papillion-LaVista South 48

Gretna 46, Millard West 28

Omaha Central 63, Omaha Northwest 58