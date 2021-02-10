Tuesday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 36
Omaha Skutt 66, Norris 58
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29
Louisville 74, Raymond Central 55
Parkview Christian 67, Boys Town 60
Bellevue West 74, Waukee, Iowa 60
Bellevue East 55, Omaha South 52
Omaha Central 81, Omaha Northwest 44
Omaha Concordia 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44
Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Omaha Burke 44
Omaha Roncalli 62, Bennington 47
Platteview 66, Crete 38
Seward 69, Fairbury 47
Girls
Lincoln Christian 43, Lincoln Southeast 37
Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41
Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54
Norris 51, Omaha Skutt 48
Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37
Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37
Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32
Omaha Burke 52, Omaha Marian 48
Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31
Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Concordia 51
Seward 49, Fairbury 44
Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 42