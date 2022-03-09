Tuesday Boys and Girls State Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Class A
Millard North 62, Elkhorn South 50
Gretna 67, Omaha Central 65
Bellevue West 60, Lincoln Pius X 46
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Westside 35
Class C1
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Ogallala 43
Auburn 56, Omaha Concordia 29
Fort Calhoun 54, Wahoo 53
Kearney Catholic 47, Wayne 40
Class D2
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Mullen 30
Osceola 52, Wynot 48
Parkview Christian 64, Hyannis 54
St. Mary’s 60, Shelton 42
Girls
Class B
Adams Central 56, Beatrice 46
Elkhorn North 46, Waverly 29
Norris 43, York 22
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Blair 50
Class C2
Bridgeport 55, Sutton 35
Crofton 40, Ponca 39
Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Elkhorn Valley 20
Oakland-Craig 60, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 53
Class D1
Archbishop Bergan 47, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Elmwood-Murdock 46
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Nebraska Christian 41
Niobrara/Verdigre 52, Shelton 47