Tuesday High School Baseball/Soccer Scores

Baseball
Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 3
Lincoln Northeast 4, Norfolk 3-Game 1
Norfolk 8, Lincoln Northeast 6-Game 2
Millard South 11, Lincoln Southeast 0, 5 innings
Omaha North 10, Lincoln High 2
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4, Platte Valley 1
Omaha Westside 6, Norris 3
Waverly 11, Plattsmouth 1
Beatrice 7, Branched Oak 2
Boys Soccer
Lincoln Lutheran 1, Nebraska City 0
Lincoln Pius X 1, Fremont 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln North Star 0
Blair 4, Waverly 3
Girls Soccer
Fremont 2, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln North Star 2, Elkhorn 1
Omaha Mercy 1, Lincoln Pius X 0
Blair 1, Waverly 0