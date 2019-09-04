Tuesday High School Volleyball Scores
College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 27-25, 25-23, 25-10
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Christian def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16
Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
Lincoln North Star Triangular=
Lincoln High def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-19
Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 27-25
Lincoln North Star def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-11
Millard North Triangular=
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
Millard North def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-9, 25-12