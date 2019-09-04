      Weather Alert

Tuesday High School Volleyball Scores

Sep 4, 2019 @ 7:21am

College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 27-25, 25-23, 25-10

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln Christian def. Archbishop Bergan, 15-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-21

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10

Lincoln North Star Triangular=

Lincoln High def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-19

Lincoln North Star def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 27-25

Lincoln North Star def. Omaha North, 25-10, 25-11

Millard North Triangular=

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21

Millard North def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-9, 25-12

 