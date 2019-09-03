      Weather Alert

Tuesday Morning Garage Fire Causes $100,000 In Damage

Sep 3, 2019 @ 3:44pm
Courtesy 1011 News

Damage is at $100,000 after fire Tuesday Morning inside a detached garage at a rural southeast Lincoln home

Among the items inside the garage a few blocks east of 98th and Yankee Hill Road were a 1966 Chevy Nova and 2010 Chevy Avalanche. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan said fire investigators believe ashes left in a trash can inside the garage started the fire.

Both the vehicles, other contents and the garage are a total loss. While the fire didn’t extend to inside the home, the house suffered $10,000 damage.

READ MORE: State Fair Goers Stranded On Tram