Tuesday Night Boys and Girls Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 75, Seward 39
Conestoga 37, Malcolm 28
Elkhorn 57, Platteview 55
Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 34
Elkhorn North 63, Omaha Gross Catholic 43
Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40
Johnson County Central 41, Southern 36
Johnson-Brock 57, Palmyra 54
Mead 69, Cornerstone Christian 34
Minden 51, Lexington 47
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 65, Whiting, Iowa 12
Omaha Concordia 70, Fort Calhoun 54
Ralston 53, Nebraska City 41
Schuyler 64, David City 33
Sterling 54, Friend 27
Yutan 51, Arlington 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cedar Bluffs vs. College View Academy, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 57, Seward 47
Malcolm 37, Conestoga 28
Archbishop Bergan 57, Omaha Roncalli 39
Arlington 24, Yutan 17
David City 60, Schuyler 8
Elkhorn North 53, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Louisville 40
Exeter/Milligan 42, East Butler 40
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 46
Fort Calhoun 31, Omaha Concordia 14
Johnson-Brock 61, Palmyra 44
McCool Junction 58, Giltner 13
Mead 44, Cornerstone Christian 23
Nebraska City 52, Ralston 32
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Mercy 25
Southern 60, Johnson County Central 28
Sterling 54, Friend 27
Thayer Central 40, Diller-Odell 27
Wahoo 50, Ashland-Greenwood 33
Whiting, Iowa 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42