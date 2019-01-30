Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

(Courtesy Photo)

BOYS

Lincoln North Star 78, Lincoln East 73

Norris 54, Beatrice 43

Waverly 59, Ralston 41

Parkview Christian 80, Dorchester 29

Bellevue West 76, Omaha North 48

Bennington 57, Fremont 39

Boys Town 63, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Crete 33, Schuyler 18

East Butler 54, McCool Junction 46

Elkhorn Mount Michael 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 51

Grand Island 62, Hastings 53

Millard North 86, Papillion-LaVista 52

Millard South 60, Omaha Benson 46

Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Millard West 50

Omaha Roncalli 64, Plattsmouth 43

Omaha Westside 64, Papillion-LaVista South 44

Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 41

Syracuse 58, Douglas County West 56

GIRLS

Lincoln East 44, Lincoln North Star 39

Beatrice 48, Norris 33

Waverly 64, Ralston 8

Bishop Neumann 48, Lincoln Christian 38

Dorchester 39, Parkview Christian 23

Bellevue West 68, Omaha North 57

Bennington 64, Omaha Mercy 53

Cross County 53, Nebraska Lutheran 33

Elkhorn 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 35

Fremont 66, Omaha Burke 64

Grand Island 50, Hastings 40

Grand Island Central Catholic 64, Aurora 34

McCool Junction 47, East Butler 38

Millard North 62, Papillion-LaVista 33

Millard South 60, Omaha Benson 46

Omaha Roncalli 53, Blair 32

Omaha Westside 62, Papillion-LaVista South 49

Schuyler 46, Crete 19

Seward 62, Columbus Lakeview 39

South Sioux City 77, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43

Syracuse 62, Douglas County West 22

ALSO READ: Boys Basketball: North Star trio helps overpower No. 7 East.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

BOYS BASKETBALL: North Star Trio Helps Overpower No. 7 East HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 24 Wisconsin Wins Its 4th Straight, 62-51 Over Nebraska University Leaders Issue Statement of Support for AD Moos After Online Rumors Lincoln Will Host National High School Rodeo Finals For Two More Years BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 1 Pius X Survives Skutt Comeback In Overtime HUSKER WRESTLING: No. 7 Nebraska Wins Dual Over No. 13 Illinois