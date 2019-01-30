Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS
Lincoln North Star 78, Lincoln East 73
Norris 54, Beatrice 43
Waverly 59, Ralston 41
Parkview Christian 80, Dorchester 29
Bellevue West 76, Omaha North 48
Bennington 57, Fremont 39
Boys Town 63, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Crete 33, Schuyler 18
East Butler 54, McCool Junction 46
Elkhorn Mount Michael 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 51
Grand Island 62, Hastings 53
Millard North 86, Papillion-LaVista 52
Millard South 60, Omaha Benson 46
Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Millard West 50
Omaha Roncalli 64, Plattsmouth 43
Omaha Westside 64, Papillion-LaVista South 44
Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 41
Syracuse 58, Douglas County West 56
GIRLS
Lincoln East 44, Lincoln North Star 39
Beatrice 48, Norris 33
Waverly 64, Ralston 8
Bishop Neumann 48, Lincoln Christian 38
Dorchester 39, Parkview Christian 23
Bellevue West 68, Omaha North 57
Bennington 64, Omaha Mercy 53
Cross County 53, Nebraska Lutheran 33
Elkhorn 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 35
Fremont 66, Omaha Burke 64
Grand Island 50, Hastings 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 64, Aurora 34
McCool Junction 47, East Butler 38
Millard North 62, Papillion-LaVista 33
Millard South 60, Omaha Benson 46
Omaha Roncalli 53, Blair 32
Omaha Westside 62, Papillion-LaVista South 49
Schuyler 46, Crete 19
Seward 62, Columbus Lakeview 39
South Sioux City 77, Omaha Duchesne Academy 43
Syracuse 62, Douglas County West 22
