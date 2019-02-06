Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln North Star 78, Papillion-LaVista South 75
Lincoln Pius X 75, Elkhorn 53
Louisville 59, Raymond Central 42
Diller-Odell 48, College View Academy 29
Boys Town 91, Parkview Christian 47|
Bellevue East 53, Millard West 50
Omaha Central 79, Omaha North 45
Omaha Roncalli 76, Bennington 68
Omaha South 68, Papillion-LaVista 47
Gretna 56, Blair 41
Seward 35, Fairbury 30
South Sioux City 66, Ralston 62
Sutton 51, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Wahoo 82, Columbus Scotus 52
York 79, Holdrege 45
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 57, Fremont 56
Lincoln North Star 58, Papillion-LaVista South 52
Lincoln Pius X 50, Elkhorn 44
Diller-Odell 66, College View Academy 40
Wahoo 56, Malcolm 36
Louisville 60, Raymond Central 35
Millard North 50, Omaha Marian 32
Millard West 57, Bellevue East 43
Omaha Central 59, Omaha North 43
Sterling 47, Freeman 46, OT
Bennington 62, Omaha Roncalli 23
Gretna 46, Blair 30