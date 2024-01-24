Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard Jan. 23
Boys
Lincoln Southeast 57, Lincoln East 40
Lincoln Southwest 57, Millard West 55
Lincoln Pius X 64, Omaha Skutt 54
Norfolk 65, Lincoln Northeast 64
Blair 54, Lincoln Northwest 36
Omaha Bryan 75, Grand Island 50
Omaha Burke 69, Bellevue East 63
Millard North 76, Omaha Westside 56
Gretna 76, Papillion-LaVista South 55
Centennial Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Fremont Bergan 50, David City Aquinas 38
Wahoo Neumann 39, Grand Island Central Catholic 18
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Hastings St Cecilia 33
Omaha Concordia 74, Boys Town 53
Girls
Millard West 56, Lincoln Southwest 39
Lincoln North Star 61, Elkhorn South 48
Lincoln Northeast 73, Norfolk 52
Lincoln Southeast 50, Lincoln East 36
Omaha North 61, Lincoln High 48
Omaha Skutt 62, Lincoln Pius X 38
Blair 46, Lincoln Northwest 28
Millard North 52, Omaha Westside 48
Papillion-LaVista South 39, Gretna 20
Bellevue East 81, Omaha Burke 39
Centennial Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Wahoo Neumann 40, Kearney Catholic 23
Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Lincoln Lutheran 33
Hastings St Cecilia 32, Fremont Bergan 22
Lincoln Christian 36, Columbus Scotus 26