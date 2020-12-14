Tunnel to Towers Foundation Pays Herrera Mortgage
(KFOR NEWS December 14, 2020) The family of Lincoln Police Investigator, Luis “Mario” Herrera, have had their mortgage paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department lost his life on September 7, 2020, two weeks after being shot while he attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 33rd and Vine.
Herrera was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Army Reserves. He started his career in law enforcement with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1995. He joined the Lincoln Police Department as an officer in 1997, later becoming an investigator. He left behind his wife, Carrie, and their four children, Carlos, Olivia, Celia, and Adelina.
Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on his family’s home as part of its 2020 Season of Hope.
In 2019, Tunnel to Towers provided 24 mortgage-free homes to fallen first responders and their families throughout the month of December. This year, the Foundation will be provide 36 Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders and catastrophically-injured veterans with mortgage-free homes through the end of the year.
“Our country is full of heroes like Investigator Herrera, men and women who spend decades putting their lives on the line to protect everyday Americans. The sense of security that comes with knowing you never have to worry about a mortgage payment again – we owe it to them, and to the families they leave behind. It means the world to us to be able to give this gift to Carrie and her children ahead of the holidays,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.
