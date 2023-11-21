Turkey Rules The Table, But New Poll Finds Disagreement Over Other Thanksgiving Classics

(Associated Press) – Thanksgiving may be a time for Americans to come together, but opinion is divided over what’s on the crowded dinner table.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research looks at the country’s Thanksgiving tastes.

Americans mostly agree on the deliciousness of pumpkin pie.

And turkey rules.

But we’re split over the eternal turkey question of dark meat versus white meat.

And don’t even ask if marshmallows belong on sweet potatoes — it could cause a ruckus.

The least favorite dishes?

About two in 10 American celebrators said cranberries or cranberry sauce are their least favorite part of the feast.

As for the cooking, women are much more likely than men to say they’ll do all or most of it.