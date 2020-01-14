Twenty Traffic Fatalities in December 2019
During the month of December, 2019, Twenty people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
These 20 fatalities occurred in 14 crashes:
- Ten of the 18 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing safety belts.
- There were five fatalities on the interstate, ten on other highways, and five on local roads.
- Two of the fatalities were pedestrians.
- Five crashes resulting in nine fatalities had icy/snow road conditions as contributing circumstances.
- There were 16 fatalities in December of 2018
