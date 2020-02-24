Two-Alarm Fire Damages House of Origin, Neighboring Homes
Photo from the backside of home on fire in the 7100 block of Whitewater Lane in north Lincoln on Sun. February 23,2020. (Courtesy of Melissa Peters)
LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 23)—A large fire gutted a house and affected neighboring homes in north Lincoln on Sunday night.
LFR was called to a home in 7100 block of Whitewater Lane around 9pm, about a fire in an attached garage. Once crews showed up, they noticed the exterior of homes on each side caught on fire. LFR then upgraded it to a second alarm.
KFOR News has learned that everyone inside the homes affected got out in time. No word yet as of 10pm Sunday if anyone was hurt. Damage estimates and the cause haven’t been determined.