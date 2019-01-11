Two-Alarm Fire Damages Vacant Near South House

Firefighters working to put out hot spots using aerial ladders at a vacant house off of 12th and "D" early Friday, January 11, 2019. A 2-alarm fire broke out on the third floor. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

What started a two-alarm fire early Friday morning in Lincoln’s Near South neighborhood is still under investigation, but may not be determined because it may be unsafe for fire investigators to get to the upper level of the house.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a vacant home on the southwest corner of 12th and “D” Street around 3:30am about an odor investigation. Action Battalion Chief Ron Trouba told KFOR News at the scene that was upgraded to a full alarm, when crews saw smoke coming from the third floor.

“They found this house was involved in fire. They requested a full response and a greater alarm went out,” Trouba said.

Large trees in the front yard proved to be challenging for LFR to get their aerial units to the third level and roof.

Trouba said a 2nd to 3rd floor stairway was burned out and part of the roof collapsed. He says the fire was mostly contained to the third level. The home has been divided into several living units. Gas and electricity was shut off to the house. It’s being ruled a total loss by fire inspector Damon Robbins.

No one was hurt in the fire.

