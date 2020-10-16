Two Arrested After The Same Officer Was Assaulted In Separate Incidents
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 16)–Lincoln Police say an officer was assaulted by two different people in two hours on Thursday morning.
In the first case, the officer was called to the 2500 block of Ammon Avenue in northeast Lincoln, about an assault on two men by 30-year-old Jessica Hofmann. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says Hofmann allegedly assaulted two men in the home in front of her child. As officers put her in custody, Hofmann allegedly kicked one of the officers in the leg, and then spit in her face. Hofmann was arrested for assault on an officer, two counts of assault, child abuse, and resisting arrest.
Roughly an hour later, the same officer responded to a report of an individual walking in traffic near 48th and Adams Street. Officers contacted 24-year-old Gabriel Golightly , who had a knife in his hands and demanded officers shoot him. After de-escalating the situation, officers placed him into custody. As they were doing that, he became combative and spit in the face of the same officer who had previously been assaulted.
Golightly was arrested for assault on a police officer.