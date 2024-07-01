Two Arrested Following Large Fight Sunday Morning in Railyard District

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Two people are in jail, while another is recovering from being stabbed, after a large fight broke out early Sunday morning in the Railyard.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers first tried to contact 28-year-old Danny Barfield in the area of Canopy and “R” Street and eventually arrested him for flee to avoid arrest. A second person, 33-year-old Johnny Lott, was put in jail for failure to disperse.

Later Sunday morning, officers contacted a 25-year-old woman at a hospital, who reported she was stabbed during the fight, suffering three puncture wounds to her torso. Her injuries are not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.