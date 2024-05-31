Two Arrested Following Standoff, Officer-Involved Shooting in the Omaha Area

OMAHA–(News Release May 31)–Troopers have arrested two suspects following an overnight incident that led to two officer-involved shootings in eastern Nebraska.

The situation began Thursday at approximately 8:15 p.m., when troopers were following up on a previous investigation at a residence in the 6200 block of S. 30th Street in Omaha. Troopers believed that a wanted subject, identified as Jason Davenport, 42, was inside the residence. A female occupant of the residence, identified as Dana Banks, 40, confirmed that Davenport was inside. Davenport had an active arrest warrant from Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

For some time, Davenport refused to exit the home. Additional troopers and Omaha police officers arrived at the scene to assist. At approximately 8:56 p.m., Davenport exited the rear of the residence and fired at least two rounds from a handgun. He then jumped over a fence and ran toward an unoccupied NSP cruiser.

Several troopers and an OPD officer fired their service weapons as Davenport attempted to take the cruiser. He was unable to steal the cruiser because of security measures in place inside the vehicle. Troopers and officers then saw that Davenport was attempting to access the rifle locked inside the cruiser. There is an anti-theft system in place for NSP rifles, so he was unable to access to the weapon.

At that time, a gray Ford Fusion drove up to the cruiser. Banks exited the vehicle and approached Davenport. Davenport held Banks in front of him as he went to get into the Ford Fusion. Banks then walked around the vehicle and voluntarily entered the passenger side of the car, at which time Davenport fled, driving through Upland Park. As the vehicle drove through the park, troopers and officers attempted to pursue but lost visual.

A large search was conducted, with assistance from the OPD and NSP helicopters. After about two hours it was determined that the suspect or vehicle were no longer in the area and an officer safety message was sent out to law enforcement in both Nebraska and Iowa.

As the investigation continued overnight, law enforcement developed information that Davenport may be traveling in a different vehicle in Washington County. After 3:00 a.m. Friday, a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy located a Kia Soul that was believed to be stolen. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was occupied by both Davenport and Banks.

After a short pursuit, both subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, eventually hiding inside a semi cab in a large shop building near Kennard, in Washington County. Officers from numerous law enforcement partners arrived at the scene, including the NSP SWAT team.

Commands were given repeatedly throughout the standoff for both subjects to exit the vehicle. Troopers saw that Davenport was still in possession of a firearm. He refused many commands to discard the weapon and displayed it toward officers, at which time troopers fired.

Immediately after shots were fired, Banks exited the vehicle and surrendered to troopers. She was taken into custody and transported to UNMC with a gunshot wound. Her injuries are not-life-threatening. Davenport still refused to exit the vehicle.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office brought a specific armored vehicle, known as a Rook, which was used to gain access into the semi cab. Just after 8:00 a.m., an NSP K9 was deployed into the semi cab. Davenport was then taken into custody. He was transported to UNMC, also with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending for both individuals in Douglas and Washington Counties.

The Nebraska State Patrol has asked the Omaha Police Department to investigate the first officer-involved shooting. The NSP Special Investigations Team will investigate the second officer-involved shooting. Thankfully, no officers were stuck by gunfire during these incidents. All troopers who fired their weapons have been placed on leave in accordance with NSP policy.

This is an ongoing investigation. NSP would like to thank the Omaha Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, among others for their help during this situation.