Two Arrested In Connection To Lincoln Man’s Death

LINCOLN—(KFOR July 7)—Lincoln Police arrested two men Tuesday evening in connection to a June 12 shooting at a party near 60th and Adams. The victim died three days later.
Acting Chief Brian Jackson on Wednesday morning said 26-year-old Shantrel Hickey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. A warrant was served at his home off of 7th and “C” Street. Shantrel’s 24-year-old brother, Daqwan Hickey, was also arrested Tuesday near 28th and “O” for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Jackson says Daqwan Hickey allegedly fired a gun into the air, while Shantrel Hickey apparently fired a gun in the direction of 31-year-old Deontae Abron. Jackson said Abron died from his wounds on June 15. What led up to the incident remains under investigation.
Jackson says he believes they have the suspected people responsible for the shooting in custody. If you have information that help police in the investigation, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.