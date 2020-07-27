Two Bars, Railyard Were Shutdown For Violating Mayor’s Directed Health Measure
Example of Covid 19 Risk Deal found on City website, lincoln.ne.gov.
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–City-County health officials were tipped off about two downtown Lincoln bars and the Railyard for not following Mayor Gaylor Baird’s directed health measure over the weekend.
Iguana’s at 14th and “O” and Longwells on Canopy Street joined the Railyard for shutting down for 24 hours between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon for being in violation of not following the required mask wearing, proper distancing and limiting capacity. Health officials say inspections were done Friday night into early Saturday morning.
The Health Department has moved the covid 19 risk dial from the bottom to the middle of the orange range…indicating an increased high risk of community spread of the virus.
As of Sunday, there were 44 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County, raising the total case count to 2,802 and 14 deaths.