Two Covid-19 Deaths In Lincoln Today

Lincoln, NE (February 9, 2022) Two Lancaster County Residents died today from Covid-19. They included a man in his 50’s and a man in his 70’s. Their deaths brought the pandemic death toll for Lancaster County to 402. 156 new cases were also confirmed today.
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 156
Total cases: 68,095
Deaths reported today: 2, a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated, and a man in his 70s who was vaccinated. Both were hospitalized.
Total number of deaths: 402
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:
123 with 92 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 31 from other communities (3 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe
Directed Health Measure:
The DHM originally scheduled to end February 11 has now been extended through February 25 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered:
Vaccinations:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.