Two Dangerous Men Wanted in Stanton County
10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS March 4, 2020) A pair of dangerous men is the subject of a manhunt by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
26 year old, Cody Murphree, escaped Sunday from the Thurston County jail and was later observed in Stanton County. Murphree is wanted for another incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in downtown Stanton. Murphree and 29 year old, Derek Pederson, of Cedar County allegedly threatened with a gun a male and female in a Stanton apartment. Murphree and Pederson drove away in a stolen white 2004 Dodge Stratus. Both men are convicted felons and face numerous new felony charges in connection to today’s incident. Both men are considered to be extremely dangerous and have made comments of having nothing to lose.
