Two Dead, One Wounded From Early Morning Shooting In Central Lincoln

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 22)—Lincoln Police are investigating a reported shooting from early Sunday morning, where two people were found dead and another wounded in a central Lincoln neighborhood.
According to a news release from LPD to KFOR News, a man called 911 around 2:20am from the area of 30th and “P”. Officers showed up and found two men, ages 42 and 26, dead inside a home, while a third shooting victim, a 19-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital shortly after the original call. He is in serious but stable condition.
No suspects are currently in custody. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat toward the general public.
If you have information on this shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
More information is expected to be released at LPD’s Media Briefing Monday at 9am.
