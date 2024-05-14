Two Drivers Arrested Following Separate Weekend Pursuits

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–A couple of weekend pursuits end with the arrest of two drivers.

On Friday night, state troopers arrested a 24-year-old Lincoln man for his fourth offense DUI and several other traffic related offenses, following a pursuit that started on Highway 6 northeast of Lincoln and ended at a home near 70th and “O”.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release to KFOR troopers saw a car failing to stay in its lane and was moving with no headlights on. After an attempted traffic stop, the car took off back toward Lincoln, eventually stopping in a parking lot near 70th and “A”, where the driver fled from State Troopers a second time. It eventually stopped at a home southwest of 70th and “O”, where the driver, Mohammed Al-Hasan, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, fourth offense DUI, driving without an interlock device and several traffic violations.

Meanwhile, a Lincoln man was arrested Sunday afternoon, after a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol. A car was going over 100 mph on Highway 6 near Milford and a State Trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the car kept going. After the driver turned east onto Interstate 80, the state patrol helicopter took over the chase. The vehicle came to a stop in Lincoln near 14th and Claremont streets.

The driver, 27-year-old Blake Judd of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension and an outstanding warrant. He was placed in the Seward County Jail.