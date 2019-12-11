Two Ex-Nebraska Football Players Face Sex Assault Allegations
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(AP Dec. 11)–Two former Nebraska football players have been arrested after a reported off-campus sexual assault. Lincoln police say 19-year-old Katerian LeGrone and 20-year-old Andre Hunt were arrested Tuesday and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
LeGrone was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault. Hunt was charged with aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault. The charges stem from a reported assault on Aug. 25.
The arrests came after a Title IX investigation prompted university officials to suspend both men for 2 1/2 years for violating the university’s sexual misconduct policy.
They are no longer on the team.